Bruce: Same story different day-Rain for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Get ready for more of the wet stuff as more rain is expected into the weekend. this is all due to the tropical moisture remains across the region left over from Nicholas. Plus a weakness moving in from Texas will provide scattered showers and occasional downpours. There will be some dry hours, but plan for rain around the area. Most will be dry to start the morning, but passing showers will continue through each afternoon. A flash flood watch continues into Saturday evening with efficient rain makers possible.

BRUCE: Same story different day as rain chances continue into th weekend. 1-2" with isolated 2-4 are possible. It will not rain all of the time but just plan your weekend around passing showers and a few isolated downpours. pic.twitter.com/kluQrK2YTD — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 17, 2021

The effects will be dependent on individual storms. Many stay mostly dry through the day, but rain chances will hang around into the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s with low temperatures in the middle 70s. Later next week a cold front should move in to bring in less humid air just in time to usher in the first day of fall arriving Wednesday at 2:20pm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.