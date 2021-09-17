BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Same story different day-Rain for the weekend

More spotty weekend rain
More spotty weekend rain(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Get ready for more of the wet stuff as more rain is expected into the weekend. this is all due to the tropical moisture remains across the region left over from Nicholas. Plus a weakness moving in from Texas will provide scattered showers and occasional downpours. There will be some dry hours, but plan for rain around the area. Most will be dry to start the morning, but passing showers will continue through each afternoon. A flash flood watch continues into Saturday evening with efficient rain makers possible.

The effects will be dependent on individual storms. Many stay mostly dry through the day, but rain chances will hang around into the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s with low temperatures in the middle 70s. Later next week a cold front should move in to bring in less humid air just in time to usher in the first day of fall arriving Wednesday at 2:20pm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

Latest News

Afternoon weather update for Fri., Sept. 17
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Sept. 17
Morning weather update for Friday, Sept. 17 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Friday, Sept. 17 at 6 a.m.
Plenty of moisture will provide fuel for storms during the heat of the day.
Nicondra: Passing storms again to start the weekend
Bruce's Thursday evening forecast for 9/16
Bruce's Thursday evening forecast for 9/16