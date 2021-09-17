The City will plan to use a Mardi Gras clean up operation for trash pickup

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City plans to use Mardi Gras-style garbage pickup to get help the city get rid of the trash that has been stinking up neighborhoods.

Mayor Cantrell, admitting the city is in a garbage collection crisis, says her administration now has a solution to get the trash picked up.

“So what we’re going to be doing is mobilizing an array of departments to clean up, much like we do during Mardi Gras.”

Mayor Cantrell and Ramsey Green, Deputy CAO of Infrastructure said that 10 crews from the city will be put out with heavy equipment and police to assist with trash pick up. This plan is called “Operation Mardi Gras.”

The plan will start Friday and will include laborers loading bags into dump trucks to transfer the trash into the landfill. These crews will only be collecting solid wastes only.

“This is a temporary solution while we try to come up with a permanent one,” said Ramsey Green, Deputy CAO of Infrastructure. He added, “This is not out of choice, it’s out of necessity. We will come up with a permanent solution, and continue to work on that.”

The city will have four trucks from Ramelli Waste picking up trash in zone 1, which is Algiers and Mid-City. The city has a bid on 20 trucks for zone 2 but there is a lack of workers to accommodate that.

Operation Mardi Gras plans to start at 7 a.m. Friday.

