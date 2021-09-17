The Extra Point Week 2: This Will Never Happen Again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

There’s nothing like Week 1 to cause absolute panic in the fantasy football world. I don’t know the stats, but I feel like more trades get proposed now than any other time because everyone’s quick to judge from how their team performs at the start of the season. However, I’m a believer in trusting the process IF you trust your team.

I say it every year: I’ve started a fantasy season 0-3 and still won the championship in the end.

So that said, I’m going to make a few declarations that I hope put your mind at ease about your players of concern going forward. Barring injury, the following will not happen again this season:

1. Najee Harris rushing for less than 10 yards in the first half

That Pittsburgh offensive line is pretty awful, but we’ve seen backs have good years behind bad lines before. I believe Harris will be one of them this year. Certainly once the Steelers took the lead, Harris and the entire group up front looked more confident, and I think they’ll have better match-ups than the Bills going forward. Not to mention, Harris was the only running back on the field for all of his team’s offensive snaps. The volume alone will raise his floor.

2. Aaron Rodgers / Packers fail to score a touchdown

They were out-coached and outplayed in the opener. The Saints shocked the world with that type of performance, but I don’t see the Packers allowing that to happen again. Rodgers even admitted that they might have read too many of their own headlines and expected to cruise to a routine opening win. They couldn’t ask for a better opponent than the Lions to rebound against in Week 2, and it should be a springboard for more offensive success the rest of the way.

3. DK Metcalf held without a catch in the first half

This isn’t really that much of a problem because Metcalf bounced back for a good enough performance with a touchdown in the second half. But still, it would be nice to see Seattle get him going a little sooner. I’d say this is my boldest prediction because Metcalf’s teammate Tyler Lockett (75 percent) has a significantly higher catch rate than he does (64 percent). But if the Seahawks keep letting Russ cook, and if he avoids hitting the wall he did late in 2020, Metcalf should eat the rest of the way all game long.

As for who to start this week...

START:

RB Elijah Mitchell, 49ers

Understand that Mitchell was part of the game plan with Raheem Mostert healthy. Now that Mostert’s done for the year and head coach Kyle Shanahan’s on the record saying that fellow rookie Trey Sermon was inactive because he was straight up behind the rest on the depth chart, I don’t see any downside with Mitchell. He’s in one of the best run schemes in the league. I added him the second that I saw Sermon was inactive.

RB Kareem Hunt, Browns

It’s always a roll of the dice, but Hunt is so good that he consistently makes the most of limited touches. He can often be touchdown dependent, but the Browns run the ball so much that if he gets just a few red zone carries, he’s probably going to score. Throw in the fact that they play the Texans this week, which almost assures Hunt will get a full drive or two to himself to ice the game, and he’s a must-start.

WR Marquez Callaway, Saints

After lighting it up in the pre-season and beginning the year as the team’s top wide out, Callaway had just one catch on two targets against Green Bay. He also had to deal with one of the league’s top corners, Jaire Alexander. Callaway will have better days. The Saints just did a great job limiting the mistakes Jameis could make, which probably meant few targets for Callaway. This week’s match-up against Carolina will be better for Callaway to be a flex play.

TE Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Ride the Gronk train while he’s still fresh and healthy. Atlanta offers another good match-up for him. The Bucs offense in general can also be a dice roll because there are just too many mouths to feed (Mike Evans was left out last week), but Gronk is literally there FOR Brady. His targets will be there in the red zone.

QB Justin Herbert, Chargers

Washington on the road was a tough Week 1 match-up. You probably shouldn’t have started him. But if you did and it burned you, don’t give up on Herbert. Dallas offers a perfect opportunity to bounce back, especially after seeing what Brady did to them to open the season.

QB Aaron Rodgers, Packers

See my takes on what will never happen again above. Rodgers will go up against a Lions secondary that he threw five touchdowns against in their two 2020 meetings. On top of that, Detroit will be without their top corner Jeff Okudah the rest of the season. I’m thinking at least two touchdowns for Rodgers this week after Jimmy G torched them last week.

As always, hit me up with your fantasy football questions via the Final Word feature in our Final Play app. Get them in before kickoff on Sunday for my takes on your roster and be sure to tune into the Fox 8 Live Tailgate on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. for the inactive / injury report on the top players.

