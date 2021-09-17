BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Five Saints, several coaches out for Sunday; Davenport & Alexander to IR

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) is now on injured reserve. (Staff photo...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) is now on injured reserve. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will go into Carolina missing five key players.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kwon Alexander were both placed on injured reserve. They’ll be out for at least three weeks. Erik McCoy (calf), Chase Hansen (groin) and Pete Werner (hamstring) are all out against the Panthers as well.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), PJ Williams (back), Marshon Latttimore (hand) and Tanoh Kpassagnon are all listed as questionable. Head coach Sean Payton said Friday that Lattimore will likely be a gametime decision.

Saints coaches Jim Chaney, Declan Doyle, Phil Galiano, Curtis Johnson, Brendan Nugent, Dan Roushar, and Joel Thomas will not be in attendance Sunday in Carolina due to COVID-19 protocols.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

Latest News

Saints will be without seven assistant coaches for week two of the regular season.
Saints without seven offensive coaches Sunday due to Covid-19 protocols
A woman was reportedly injured in an accidental shooting on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on...
Woman accidentally shot after gun in man’s pocket goes off at McDonald’s
Owner of nursing homes involved in warehouse evacuation plans to appeal license revocation
Sarah Sternlieb sent a group text to her fellow Ochsner residents, desperate for help during Ida.
Ochsner resident rescued by fellow colleagues at the height of Hurricane Ida