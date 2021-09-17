Football heavyweights Karr and Curtis meet up in season opener

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Prep football will finally kickoff in the city after a two week delay due to Ida. Tonight, we get treated to a blockbuster matchup, Karr vs. Curtis on national TV.

“That’s got a lot of talent, and look we don’t know if we’ll be at full strength or not. But it really doesn’t make any difference. We need to play. The kids want to play. We’re going to line up, and do the very best that we can with the guys that we got. I’m confident that we’ll play hard. We go from the frying pan to the fire. That’s OK. I’m just glad we’re playing. After last year, having to miss those games earlier in the season. Now having to miss some other games. These kids need to have a chance to play. They get one opportunity in their life, and this is over. Every chance we get to play we’re going to do it,” said JT Curtis.

“We’re approaching it like any other game. It’s a blessing that kids are able to play this weekend against. I know they were looking for a game. American Heritage couldn’t come down because of hotel accommodations. ESPN was still willing to televise this game, so we’re grateful for that. I know the kids are excited to be playing on TV, but for us and the coaching staff it’s normal preparations,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.

Karr returns their offensive engine, junior quarterback AJ Samuel. He’ll lead the Cougars high-flying offense for the second year in a row.

“Just his maturation in the offense. Being a leader of the offensive unit. He’s been doing a good job with that. Last year we scored 30+ points against Curtis. So hopefully he can have that same sense of execution and efficiency this week. It’s going to start and stop with him. It’s his show to run. So we’ll see,” said Brown.

Edna Karr won this matchup against John Curtis last year, 36-33.

