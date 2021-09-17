BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Passing storms again to start the weekend

Plenty of moisture will provide fuel for storms during the heat of the day.
Plenty of moisture will provide fuel for storms during the heat of the day.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lots of tropical moisture remains across the region left over from Nicholas. Most will be dry to start the morning, but passing showers will continue through each afternoon. A flash flood watch continues into the evening with efficient rain makers possible. The effects will be dependent on individual storms. Many stay mostly dry through the day, but rain chances will hang around into the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s with low temperatures in the middle 70s. Later next week a cold front should move in to bring in less humid air.

