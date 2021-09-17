Rummel wins it late over Slidell, 12-11

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jaidyn Martin scored on a 7-yard touchdown with only 1:36 left to play, delivering a Rummel win over Slidell, 12-11.

The Raiders other touchdown came courtesy of a Casey Avrard to Nick Howard connection. Avrard was 13-of-34 passing in the contest, for a 105 yards and the one touchdown pass.

Slidell’s only touchdown of the night was a Luke Guidry to Jayden Averhart 27-yard score.

The Raiders improved to 1-0 on the season, and Slidell fell to 0-1 in 2021.

