BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Rummel wins it late over Slidell, 12-11

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jaidyn Martin scored on a 7-yard touchdown with only 1:36 left to play, delivering a Rummel win over Slidell, 12-11.

The Raiders other touchdown came courtesy of a Casey Avrard to Nick Howard connection. Avrard was 13-of-34 passing in the contest, for a 105 yards and the one touchdown pass.

Slidell’s only touchdown of the night was a Luke Guidry to Jayden Averhart 27-yard score.

The Raiders improved to 1-0 on the season, and Slidell fell to 0-1 in 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

Latest News

Rummel opens their 2021 season with a victory
Rummel beats Slidell late, 12-11
Karr vs. Curtis, Tad Gormley.
Football heavyweights Karr and Curtis meet up in season opener
Karr (0-0) vs. Curtis (0-0)
Karr vs. Curtis preview
WAFB file photo Baker High School in Baker, La.
Freshman football player at Baker High School dies; students will learn virtually until after Labor Day