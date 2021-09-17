State fire marshal lifts burn ban for some parishes, issues new one for others

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal and Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry have lifted a burn ban for eight parishes and issued a new burn ban for eight others.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning announced on Friday, Sept. 17 the burn ban has been lifted for the following parishes:

Ascension

Assumption

Livingston

Plaquemines

St. Helena

St. James

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

The burn ban was enacted following Hurricane Ida.

Browning also enacted a new burn ban for the following parishes and will remain in effect until further notice:

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche

Orleans

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. John the Baptist

Terrebonne

Where the burn ban is being lifted, the SFM would like remind residents that the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items NOT allowed to be burned include:

Plastic and other synthetic materials

Tires and other rubber products

Paints, household and agricultural chemicals

Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire

Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products

Buildings and mobile homes

For more information, visit the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office’s website by clicking here.

