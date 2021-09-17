BBB Accredited Business
State fire marshal lifts burn ban for some parishes, issues new one for others

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has lifted a burn ban for 8 parishes and issued a...
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has lifted a burn ban for 8 parishes and issued a new burn ban for 8 other parishes.(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal and Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry have lifted a burn ban for eight parishes and issued a new burn ban for eight others.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning announced on Friday, Sept. 17 the burn ban has been lifted for the following parishes:

  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • Livingston
  • Plaquemines
  • St. Helena
  • St. James
  • St. Tammany
  • Tangipahoa

The burn ban was enacted following Hurricane Ida.

Browning also enacted a new burn ban for the following parishes and will remain in effect until further notice:

  • Iberville
  • Jefferson
  • Lafourche
  • Orleans
  • St. Bernard
  • St. Charles
  • St. John the Baptist
  • Terrebonne

Where the burn ban is being lifted, the SFM would like remind residents that the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items NOT allowed to be burned include:

  • Plastic and other synthetic materials
  • Tires and other rubber products
  • Paints, household and agricultural chemicals
  • Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire
  • Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products
  • Buildings and mobile homes

For more information, visit the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office’s website by clicking here.

