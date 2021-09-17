BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman threatened to shoot Fiery Crab employee after not paying bill, NOPD says

A woman allegedly threatened to shoot a Fiery Crab employee as she walked out without paying...
A woman allegedly threatened to shoot a Fiery Crab employee as she walked out without paying her bill.(NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a woman who allegedly threatened to shoot a restaurant employee as she left without paying her bill.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at the “Fiery Crab” on Common Street on Sept. 16. Police say the woman walked out without paying her bill and threatened to shoot an employee on her way out.

Three other unidentified women also left without paying.

The woman is wanted for extortion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says

Latest News

The Extra Point blog
The Extra Point Week 2: This Will Never Happen Again
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
How you can help Hurricane Ida victims
Ida housing concerns
Housing concerns grow as demand is high and supply is low following Hurricane Ida
Plenty of moisture will provide fuel for storms during the heat of the day.
Nicondra: Passing storms again to start the weekend