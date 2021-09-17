Woman threatened to shoot Fiery Crab employee after not paying bill, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a woman who allegedly threatened to shoot a restaurant employee as she left without paying her bill.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at the “Fiery Crab” on Common Street on Sept. 16. Police say the woman walked out without paying her bill and threatened to shoot an employee on her way out.

Three other unidentified women also left without paying.

The woman is wanted for extortion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

