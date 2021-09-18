Arch Manning accounts for 4 TD’s in a Newman win over Vandebilt Catholic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Newman Greenies started their 2021 campaign with a shutout win over Vandebilt Catholic, 28-0.

Junior quarterback Arch Manning accounted for four TD’s in the contest. He threw three touchdown passes, and ran for another score.

Will Randle, Saint Villere, and Tee Williams caught TD passes from Manning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.