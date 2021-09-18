BBB Accredited Business
Arch Manning accounts for 4 TD’s in a Newman win over Vandebilt Catholic

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Newman Greenies started their 2021 campaign with a shutout win over Vandebilt Catholic, 28-0.

Junior quarterback Arch Manning accounted for four TD’s in the contest. He threw three touchdown passes, and ran for another score.

Will Randle, Saint Villere, and Tee Williams caught TD passes from Manning.

