Flood advisory issued for parts of Orleans, Jefferson parishes through Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A flood advisory has been issued for portions of Orleans and Jefferson parishes through mid-afternoon Saturday, as thunderstorms dumped heavy rain on the areas.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued the alert at noon through 3 p.m. for western Orleans Parish and northwestern Jefferson Parish. It warned that minor flooding was occurring or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area, where rainfall totals from a half-inch to 1 1/2 inches already had accumulated. The advisory warned that localized street flooding or ponding could occur, particularly in spots where debris from Hurricane Ida remained uncleared from drainage sites.

An additional 1 to 2 1/2 inches of rain was expected Saturday afternoon, the NWS said.

The City of New Orleans announced residents could park vehicles on neutral ground through noon on Sunday. Motorists were cautioned to not block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks or bike paths if parking on neutral ground.

Areas that could experience flooding included New Orleans, Avondale, Marrero, Metairie, Harvey, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge and Waggaman.

