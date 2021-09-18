BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Flood advisory issued for parts of Orleans, Jefferson parishes through Saturday afternoon

The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a flood advisory through mid-afternoon...
The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a flood advisory through mid-afternoon Saturday (Sept. 18) for parts of Orleans and Jefferson parishes.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A flood advisory has been issued for portions of Orleans and Jefferson parishes through mid-afternoon Saturday, as thunderstorms dumped heavy rain on the areas.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued the alert at noon through 3 p.m. for western Orleans Parish and northwestern Jefferson Parish. It warned that minor flooding was occurring or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area, where rainfall totals from a half-inch to 1 1/2 inches already had accumulated. The advisory warned that localized street flooding or ponding could occur, particularly in spots where debris from Hurricane Ida remained uncleared from drainage sites.

An additional 1 to 2 1/2 inches of rain was expected Saturday afternoon, the NWS said.

The City of New Orleans announced residents could park vehicles on neutral ground through noon on Sunday. Motorists were cautioned to not block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks or bike paths if parking on neutral ground.

Areas that could experience flooding included New Orleans, Avondale, Marrero, Metairie, Harvey, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge and Waggaman.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Jermaine Martinez Green, a 29-year-old trial assistant with the Orleans Parish District...
Man who fired shots inside Warehouse District condo before taking own life was Orleans DA’s office employee

Latest News

NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: More storms for the weekend; all eyes on a front next week
Morning weather update for Saturday, Sept. 18
Morning weather update for Saturday, Sept. 18
More spotty weekend rain
Bruce: Same story different day-Rain for the weekend
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Sept. 17
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Sept. 17