Jesuit wins big over Riverdale, 52-0

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Ryan Manale era at Jesuit is off to a very strong start. The Blue Jays routed Riverdale, 52-0.

Jesuit scored 44 of their 52 points in the first half against the Scottish Rebels.

Jack Larrivierre connected with Jace Larsen for a 40-yard touchdown to start the scoring, and the Jays never looked back from there.

