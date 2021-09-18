Jesuit wins big over Riverdale, 52-0

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Ryan Manale era at Jesuit is off to a very strong start. The Blue Jays routed Riverdale, 52-0.

Jesuit scored 44 of their 52 points in the first half against the Scottish Rebels.

Jack Larrivierre connected with Jace Larsen for a 40-yard touchdown to start the scoring, and the Jays never looked back from there.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.