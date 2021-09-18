BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Passing storms through the weekend

Fall front on the horizon
Isolated heavy down pours continue into Sunday.
Isolated heavy down pours continue into Sunday.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After another wet mid-day into the afternoon rain slacked off into the evening across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. We will see a similar pattern on Sunday with a mild and muggy start to the morning and storms triggered by daytime heating late morning into mid-day. Expect some heavy down pours and isolated street flooding once again. This pattern looks to repeat itself again on Monday. By Tuesday some changes start to show up as a cold front approaches the region. Some drier air will move in a bit earlier and reduce rain coverage. The actual front makes it’s way through late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Wednesday is the actual first day of fall astronomically and it should feel like it by late evening. Morning temperatures will still be in the middle 70s, but the afternoon will top out in the lower 80s and the dry air should cool efficiently into the 60s overnight.

While the tropics are still active no storms threaten the Gulf Coast at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Jermaine Martinez Green, a 29-year-old trial assistant with the Orleans Parish District...
Man who fired shots inside Warehouse District condo before taking own life was Orleans DA’s office employee

Latest News

The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a flood advisory through mid-afternoon...
Flood advisory issued for parts of Orleans, Jefferson parishes through Saturday afternoon
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: More storms for the weekend; all eyes on a front next week
Morning weather update for Saturday, Sept. 18
Morning weather update for Saturday, Sept. 18
Bruce's Friday evening weather forecast for 9/17
Bruce's Friday evening weather forecast for 9/17