Nicondra: Passing storms through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After another wet mid-day into the afternoon rain slacked off into the evening across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. We will see a similar pattern on Sunday with a mild and muggy start to the morning and storms triggered by daytime heating late morning into mid-day. Expect some heavy down pours and isolated street flooding once again. This pattern looks to repeat itself again on Monday. By Tuesday some changes start to show up as a cold front approaches the region. Some drier air will move in a bit earlier and reduce rain coverage. The actual front makes it’s way through late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Wednesday is the actual first day of fall astronomically and it should feel like it by late evening. Morning temperatures will still be in the middle 70s, but the afternoon will top out in the lower 80s and the dry air should cool efficiently into the 60s overnight.

While the tropics are still active no storms threaten the Gulf Coast at this time.

