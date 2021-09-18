BBB Accredited Business
NOLA residents hold “trash parade” to protest garbage collection issues

By Josh Roberson
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At the corner of Elysian Fields and St. Claude avenues on Saturday (Sept. 18), hundreds of protesters turned up to express outrage over New Orleans’ recent trash collection issues.

Many claimed their trash hasn’t been picked up in weeks - even before Hurricane Ida - which made landfall on Aug. 29.

“You have to show up and try to be happy, have a sense of humor about it. Things are always difficult and right now they’re more difficult than most,” said Bridgett Egin of Mid-City.

Protesters say they’re fed up with not receiving the services for which their tax dollars or city fees are supposed to pay, such as garbage collection.

Those with the Cantrell administration were questioned about the issue Friday at City Hall, along with Jimmie Woods, CEO of Metro Service Group, the city’s largest waste management contractor.

“Telling us that it had been (collected),and then if they weren’t around then they’re lying about it, which is really insulting,” said resident M.X. Turner, who lives near the Fairgrounds.

“Secondly, he should be paying workers decent living wages.”

“I mean this has been going on for over a year, starting with the sanitation workers going on strike last year for a living wage and PPE and their needs were not met,” said protester Geneviuve Jones.

Protesters say they reject the notion that the problem started after Hurricane Ida, although it certainly brought the issue to the forefront.

And they hope this will convince those in power to take action.

“What are you gonna do? It’s New Orleans,” said Turner.

“But that’s the problem. We can’t keep saying that as citizens, and the government can’t keep getting away with it. These are the things that we have to do.”

