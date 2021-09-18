Zack: More storms for the weekend; all eyes on a front next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are counting down the days to a nice cool down which looks to be on the way later next week but first, we do have more storms to contend with.

For this weekend, downpours will be possible if not likely at times. Especially today as a boundary moves in from the Gulf leading to showers and storms through the afternoon. Rain coverage for Saturday will be around 60%. Now I do see some slight drying of the atmosphere on Sunday so lets call it a mixture of sun and storms possible for the second half of the weekend, rain coverage around 40%.

Little change will occur in our weather pattern going into the early part of next week but then, a cold front arrives. Come Wednesday and beyond we look to have a beautiful stretch of weather. A dry breeze will take hold and beautiful blue skies. Highs by Thursday could be stuck in the 70s with lows in the 50s on the North Shore, 60s south of the lake. There is some hope that the nice weather will last through next weekend but we will see.

There are zero concerns in the tropics for the next week. No models show development in the Gulf and the disturbances and storms out there currently all look to avoid the United States.

