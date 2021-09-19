BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Fans jovial over concerts returning post pandemic and hurricane

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ida added to the stressors of the pandemic which had fans wondering about their Eric Clapton tickets.

“We thought it was going to be canceled we actually did but surprisingly it wasn’t,” said Reggie Motty.

Houma residents, Reggie and Diana Motty say after the weeks they’ve had, they were running on faith it was still a go.

“Finally have something fun, I’ve just been sitting at home doing really nothing and then we just about wore ourselves out trying to clean up after the storm. I’m happy we’re getting to come because we’re kind of hesitating but it’s my birthday present so we’re excited,” said Diana Motty.

For others looking to turn the concert into a weekend getaway realized, however, there were aspects beyond their control.

“We found out Wednesday that our hotel has been canceled only open for first responders and emergency personnel. We understand being from the coast and hurricanes things that happened we totally understand but we’re still going to come to the concert tonight. It’s been too much to not do anything not go anywhere and just be I guess homebodies this is our first big outing too,” said Sherry and Rodney Menear.

Proof of vaccination or negative test were required to enter, and health educator Dr. Eric Griggs says while it’s easy to let your guard down, it’s still very important to remember those COVID mitigation measures, especially after a hurricane and while in large crowds.

“Keep your hands, your bugs, your droplets, your delta variant all of that to yourself. Keep that contained to a mask wash your hands try and enjoy yourself, but really the silver lining is it an opportunity because we all need a moment to breathe. Concerts, sporting events, they’re great opportunities for all of us to mentally take a break, we’re going to be ok,” said Griggs.

Clapton isn’t the only show in town. Counting Crows and Earth Wind and Fire will also be performing at the Saenger Theater this coming week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Jermaine Martinez Green, a 29-year-old trial assistant with the Orleans Parish District...
Man who fired shots inside Warehouse District condo before taking own life was Orleans DA’s office employee

Latest News

New Orleans Trash Parade
New Orleans Trash Parade
Concerts return to NOLA
Concerts return to NOLA
Isolated heavy down pours continue into Sunday.
Nicondra: Passing storms through the weekend
NOLA residents put on "trash parade"
NOLA residents hold “trash parade” to protest garbage collection issues