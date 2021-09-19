BBB Accredited Business
Man, 60, critically injured after being dragged for blocks in Gentilly domestic incident, NOPD says

A 60-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday (Sept. 19) after a domestic...
A 60-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday (Sept. 19) after a domestic relation struck him with a car and dragged him for several blocks in Gentilly, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 60-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after a domestic relation struck him with a car and dragged him for several blocks in Gentilly, New Orleans police said.

According to the NOPD, the man was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Selma Street and Franklin Avenue, when a 57-year-old woman intentionally struck him with her car and “dragged him for multiple blocks.” The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition by New Orleans EMS, police said.

The incident took place Saturday (Sept. 18) afternoon around 1:20 p.m., but was not reported by police until Sunday’s daily report of major offenses.

Police said the woman was apprehended, but did not identify the suspect or explain with what charges she was booked. The incident was coded with a signal for a domestic homicide attempt, indicating a relationship of some kind between the woman and the injured man.

The NOPD did not immediately respond to questions seeking more information on the incident.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

