BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Marshon Lattimore is inactive for Saints-Panthers with a thumb injury

Lattimore sustained a thumb injury in the first half of the Packers contest. (AP Photo/Derick...
Lattimore sustained a thumb injury in the first half of the Packers contest. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marshon Lattimore will not suit up for the Black and Gold against the Panthers today.

Lattimore sustained a thumb injury in the first half of the Packers contest. The newly paid corner had surgery on the thumb.

Erik McCoy (calf), Chase Hansen (groin), Pete Werner (hamstring), C.J. Gardner Johnson (knee), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), Ian Book, and Montravius Adams are also inactive today.

Earlier in the week, defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kwon Alexander were both placed on injured reserve. They’ll be out for at least three weeks.

The Saints and Panthers kick things off at 12 p.m. on FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Jermaine Martinez Green, a 29-year-old trial assistant with the Orleans Parish District...
Man who fired shots inside Warehouse District condo before taking own life was Orleans DA’s office employee

Latest News

Saints will be without seven assistant coaches for week two of the regular season.
Saints without seven offensive coaches Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) is now on injured reserve. (Staff photo...
Five Saints, several coaches out for Sunday; Davenport & Alexander to IR
The Extra Point blog
The Extra Point Week 2: This Will Never Happen Again
Saints vs Panthers preview
Saints vs Panthers preview