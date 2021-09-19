Marshon Lattimore is inactive for Saints-Panthers with a thumb injury

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marshon Lattimore will not suit up for the Black and Gold against the Panthers today.

Lattimore sustained a thumb injury in the first half of the Packers contest. The newly paid corner had surgery on the thumb.

Erik McCoy (calf), Chase Hansen (groin), Pete Werner (hamstring), C.J. Gardner Johnson (knee), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), Ian Book, and Montravius Adams are also inactive today.

Earlier in the week, defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kwon Alexander were both placed on injured reserve. They’ll be out for at least three weeks.

The Saints and Panthers kick things off at 12 p.m. on FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.