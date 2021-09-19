BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Military aircraft crashes in Lake Worth, Texas, authorities say

The Fort Worth Fire Department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that...
The Fort Worth Fire Department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that two to three people were being treated.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A military aircraft crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday, authorities said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and the Lake Worth Police Department tweeted about the crash early Sunday afternoon.

The fire department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that two to three people were being treated and two homes were heavily damaged.

The police department wrote that two to six homes were damaged.

Lake Worth is about eight miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Jermaine Martinez Green, a 29-year-old trial assistant with the Orleans Parish District...
Man who fired shots inside Warehouse District condo before taking own life was Orleans DA’s office employee

Latest News

Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines
First cruise line to set sail from Port of New Orleans since March of 2020
First Carnival cruise sets sail from New Orleans since March 2020
FILE - In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy...
Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination