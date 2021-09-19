Nicondra: Passing storms start the week, but a cold front on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low pressure pulling off to the north and east continues to provide fuel for afternoon storms. We once again saw some really efficient rain makers with isolated locations getting several inches and prompting some flood advisories through early afternoon. By the evening hours things started to quiet down with sunshine peaking through the clouds in most areas.

The work week will kick off with similar conditions. Some heavy storms around mid-morning into the afternoon with sunshine the rest of the day. Some low clouds and patchy fog will linger early morning. This pattern sticks around until a cold front pushes in late Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few showers could develop early Wednesday with the front then we will see much cooler and drier conditions for the rest of the week.

Sunshine takes over with high temperatures around 80 and overnight lows dropping to around 60 in some areas.

The tropics are still active as expected with Peter and Rose in the Atlantic. Peter may bring heavy rains to the islands and Puerto Rico. Both storms are expected to curve north out into the Atlantic.

