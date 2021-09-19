BBB Accredited Business
Panthers crush the Saints, 26-7

The Saints drop to 1-1 on the season after losing on the road to Carolina.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most of the positive vibes in a Week 1 victory over the Packers didn’t carry over to Week 2 in Carolina. The Panthers dismantled the Saints, 26-7.

Jameis Winston threw two ill-advised interceptions in the contest. He was also held to no TD passes, after throwing for five last weekend. Winston finished 11-of-22 passing, for a 111 yards, and the two picks.

Winston did account for the Saints only points on the afternoon courtesy of his 8-yard touchdown run.

According to FOX 8′s Jeff Duncan, it was a historically low output for Sean Payton’s offense. The Black and Gold could only muster 128 total yards in the game. The lowest in Payton’s tenure in New Orleans.

Sam Darnold went 26-of-38 passing, 305 yards, two TD passes, and one interception.

Christian McCaffrey rushed 24 times for 72 yards, with a TD run.

Marshon Lattimore didn’t suit up for the Black and Gold against the Panthers with a thumb injury.

Erik McCoy (calf), Chase Hansen (groin), Pete Werner (hamstring), C.J. Gardner Johnson (knee), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), Ian Book, and Montravius Adams were also inactive today.

Earlier in the week, defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kwon Alexander were both placed on injured reserve. They’ll be out for at least three weeks.

New Orleans was also without some key assistants due to a COVID outbreak within the team.

The Saints record drops to 1-1. The Panthers improve to 2-0 on the season.

