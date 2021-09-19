Skelton’s 3 TDs not enough as Cowboys surge back to take down Jaguars 31-24

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (1-2) couldn’t hold on to an 11 point lead against McNeese State (1-2) as the Cowboys surged back to take down the Jags 31-24 in A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18.

McNeese State got things started with an opening game kickoff return for 100 yards by Mason Pierce to quickly make it 7-0. The Jaguars would answer with a scoring drive of their own capped off by a Ladarius Skelton to Travis Tucker touchdown catch to make it 7-7.

The Jags defense would make it tough on Cody Orgeron and the Cowboys offense in the first half, Southern would force a turnover on downs and then would take their first lead of the game as Skelton found Devon Benn for a 7-yard reception to make it 14-7 in the first quarter.

The Cowboys would make it 14-10 on a Jacob Abel 32-yard field goal in the second quarter, however the Jaguars would answer with a touchdown drive as Skelton would connect with Ethan Howard to make it 21-0, his third touchdown pass of the half.

With the Jags leading 21-10 to start the half, Stephon Huderson would quickly cut the lead to 21-17 with a 13 yard touchdown run, an Abel 25 yard field goal would make it 21-20 late in the third.

The Cowboys would take their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter as Orgeron connected with Josh Matthews to make it 28-21, McNeese State would add three more on another field goal to make it 31-24. Southern would make it 31-24 on a field goal of their own.

Southern will open SWAC play next Sunday, Sept. 26 against Mississippi Valley, kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

