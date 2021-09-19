Triple shooting on Tulane Avenue leaves 1 man dead, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A triple shooting on Tulane Avenue early Sunday (Sept. 19) left one man dead, another badly injured and a woman wounded, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue at about 12:10 a.m. They arrived to find three shooting victims: Two men who each had been shot multiple times, and a woman who sustained a gunshot wound to her buttocks. New Orleans EMS took all three to a hospital, where one of the men was pronounced dead.

Neither the identity of the dead man, nor the condition of the two other victims, was disclosed.

Two businesses are located on the block. A clerk at the Midtown Hotel New Orleans said Sunday morning that the shooting did not take place on hotel property. A man who answered the listed phone number for the adjacent Encore Nightclub said the number was incorrect. The NOPD said no further details on the incident were available.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call NOPD homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

