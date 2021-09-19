BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Triple shooting on Tulane Avenue leaves 1 man dead, NOPD says

A triple shooting early Sunday (Sept. 19) in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue left one man dead,...
A triple shooting early Sunday (Sept. 19) in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue left one man dead, New Orleans police said.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A triple shooting on Tulane Avenue early Sunday (Sept. 19) left one man dead, another badly injured and a woman wounded, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue at about 12:10 a.m. They arrived to find three shooting victims: Two men who each had been shot multiple times, and a woman who sustained a gunshot wound to her buttocks. New Orleans EMS took all three to a hospital, where one of the men was pronounced dead.

Neither the identity of the dead man, nor the condition of the two other victims, was disclosed.

Two businesses are located on the block. A clerk at the Midtown Hotel New Orleans said Sunday morning that the shooting did not take place on hotel property. A man who answered the listed phone number for the adjacent Encore Nightclub said the number was incorrect. The NOPD said no further details on the incident were available.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call NOPD homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Jermaine Martinez Green, a 29-year-old trial assistant with the Orleans Parish District...
Man who fired shots inside Warehouse District condo before taking own life was Orleans DA’s office employee

Latest News

Eric Clapton Smoothie King Center Concert
Fans jovial over concerts returning post pandemic and hurricane
New Orleans Trash Parade
New Orleans Trash Parade
Concerts return to NOLA
Concerts return to NOLA
Isolated heavy down pours continue into Sunday.
Nicondra: Passing storms through the weekend