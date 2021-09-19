BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Daily storm chances until a strong front arrives this week

Downpours remain possible through Tuesday
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Little change is expected in our weather until a strong cold front rolls in later this week.

For your Saints Sunday, it’s much of the same as a mixture of sun and storms can be expected. Highs will climb into the middle 80s ahead of the clouds and rain. Expect the storm coverage today to be a little elevated, around 50 percent. If you are one of those to get caught under a downpour, you can pick up a quick 1-2 inches of rain, so be wary of the heavy rainfall.

The new work week looks like much of the same until Wednesday. For Monday and Tuesday, I’m keeping a mixture of sun and storms in the forecast before we flip the script on this weather pattern by week’s end. A strong cold front will roll in Wednesday morning, leading to a drier breeze and bright sunshine. Those sunny skies look to last the rest of the week on into next weekend. The better news will be with the temperatures, as highs fall into the 70s and lows dip into the 50s on the North Shore, 60s south of the lake.

We have some new named storms out in the tropics with the development of Tropical Storm Peter and what likely will be Tropical Storm Rose very soon. But each is heading out to sea and the Gulf looks quiet for at least the next week.

