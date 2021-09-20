Bruce: A warm start to the week: Fall arrives Wednesday and it will feel that way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm and wet pattern we have been in is about to go away. The first day of fall is Wednesday and on cue, Mother Nature is sending us cool air from the north. This week will be the transition from our typical summer weather to the first true fall feel of the season.

To start the week today and Tuesday will see spotty showers and a thunderstorm. Temps will stay warm and humid with highs ranging from 88-90 degrees. Rain coverage will range between 40 and 50 percent.

The cold front rolls in on Wednesday morning, with little storm activity expected. The only real change you’ll notice with the frontal passage will be the northerly winds kicking in behind it. Wednesday could start with some clouds, but the sun returns and it looks to stick around right on through next weekend.

Bruce:" A FALL FEEL" is on the way just in time to kick off the first full day of fall. This is a snapshot of thursday morning. Look at the lows. Lower 50s north and lower 60s south. Can't rule out a 49° far north. Finally a welcome chane is on the way. pic.twitter.com/3Ywnv9pZha — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 20, 2021

The temperatures will be the big story by the end of the week as highs fall back into the 70s and lows dip into the 50s and 60s. It wouldn’t surprise me if a North Shore location pulled off a 49 one morning during this stretch of cool weather. I fully expect the nice weather to last through next weekend.

All is quiet in the tropics. The Gulf will remain storm-free over the next week. A few named storms reside over the Atlantic Basin, but each is heading out to sea.

