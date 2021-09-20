DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Starting Monday, September 19, the first round of families impacted by Hurricane Ida can register to get help through DSNAP.

Residents with last names starting with A-F in Orleans, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, and Washington parishes can register. Registration will happen in phases, so not everyone will be able to apply once the application process starts.

Last names beginning with A-F : Monday, Sept. 20

Last names beginning with G-M : Tuesday, Sept. 21

Last names beginning with N-S : Wednesday, Sept. 22

Last names beginning with T-Z: Thursday, Sept. 23

You can pre-register by going to dcfs.LA.goc/DSNAP or visit nola.ready.gov

