Loca businesses, agencies, and residents continue supply donations for areas hard-hit by Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The skills that go into brewing and selling beer at Courtyard Brewery are the similar skills needed to source supplies after a devastating hurricane.

“We’re used to driving, to get accounts, getting a list, sending it back, and saying this is what we need. Then you get it to them, it’s different, the stakes are different but the basic mechanism is pretty similar,” said Scott Wood.

Owner, Scott Wood says since connecting with area agencies and businesses, teams are constantly driving to deliver the changing needs and supplies to the bayou parishes hard hit by Hurricane Ida.

“We’re a little more targeted in the communities that we’re helping. It’s communities that don’t necessarily need a pallet drop of water and a pallet drop of this and that or truckloads of this or that. They need van loads of things or a couple of carloads of things, gas, tarps, trash bags, those kinds of things. Diapers are always needed, I’m just tired, but it’s rewarding. You talk to people you may not have ever meet,” said Wood.

This is even despite a recent burglary into their storeroom.

“I really wish they had just talked to me because those are supplies for people in need I would’ve just given it to them,” said Wood.

As they’re making trips nearly every day to the bayou parishes, Wood encourages those who want to help to bring what they can.

“We figured it would be a good way for us to give back, by asking instead of gifts for her birthday to get baby supplies and donations for us to bring here. I think everyone’s trying to find a way now to get involved so the little things that people can do or bring people joy,” said Emily Diament.

Wood says he’s seen the outpouring of support for these areas and it’s been tremendous. It just needs to continue.

“It’s far from over at the destruction is so widespread and just terrible, it’s overwhelming when you go down there,” said Wood.

