LSU DE Andre Anthony suffers season-ending knee injury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end Andre Anthony will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered against Central Michigan.

Head coach Ed Orgeron announced the news Monday, Sept. 20, during his Zoom call with sports journalists. Coach O added Anthony will remain with the team.

Anthony took to social media Monday night to express his thanks to the fans and his teammates.

3️⃣ Forever L S U 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/lP3BWg0MFB — Andre Anthony🎈 (@DreAnthony7) September 21, 2021

The 6-foot-4, 251-pound senior from New Orleans has played in a total of 35 games, recording 55 tackles.

As a starter this season, he had eight tackles (3 solo), 3.5 sacks, and 4 tackles for loss in LSU’s three games so far.

LSU defensive end Andre Anthony (3) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Against the Chippewas, Anthony scooped up a fumble caused by Derek Stingley Jr. and ran it back 33 yards for a touchdown.

