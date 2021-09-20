LSU’s revved up offense smokes Central Michigan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU owns a win streak. The Purple and Gold dismantled the undermanned Central Michigan Chippewas, 49-21.

“I think it takes the next step. We are not there yet. I told them let’s just get better and take the next step. We identified some things we had to get done tonight and we did it. We practiced on them all week and identified things, and we have to give the coaching staff and players credit. They worked very hard this week. We will go back with the same attitude next week. We will look at some things we have to get fixed. We will get a solution and practice it and fix it. I think this is a team you see get better every week. We are going to have to be,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

LSU sped up their offense, and the results say it worked. Max Johnson threw five touchdown passes in the contest.

“I think I’ve grown a lot of confidence in our guys. I think they’ve done a great job of getting open and making a lot of great catches. I’ve grown a lot of confidence in Coach Peetz. He’s done a great job of calling the game. I’m looking forward to coming back to work this week,” said Max Johnson.

I thought we were in sync, especially in the first and second quarter. I liked the shots. Although we didn’t get Kayshon on the first play, we opened up with a shot. It opened up the defense a little bit. We passed to set up the run, and that was our plan. Then the run game came alive in the fourth quarter. I think we did a lot of good things, but there are still some things we have to get better at. There are a lot of great athletes out there, and we should be a lot better on offense as we continue to grow,” said Orgeron.

Three of those touchdown receptions went to freshman. Deion Smith pulled in two, and Jack Bech nabbed his first one at LSU.

“It was good. It was fun to see them do it in Tiger Stadium, I have been seeing them do it all the time in practice. They finally got their chance. Deion was the No. 1 player in Mississippi. He has done a tremendous job for us, and he’s only going to get better. Jack Bech is a baller. He practices hard every day. He wants the ball. He’s got the heart of a Tiger. We love having him. Both those guys are going to be great players, along with Malik Nabers and along with Chris Hilton. Those guys are going to be tremendous players for us,” said Orgeron.

