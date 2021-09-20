BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Mississippi State Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly Zoom news conference previewing the Tigers’ upcoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and recapping their 49-21 win over Central Michigan.

During the news conference, Orgeron stated defensive end Andre Anthony will miss the remainder of the season due to injury but will remain with the team. The Tigers will have defensive end Ali Gaye, who missed the last two weeks, back. Freshman Maason Smith has moved from interior defensive lineman to defensive end and will rotate with Gaye and BJ Ojulari.

RELATED: Nation’s leader in sacks, BJ Ojulari named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

The Tigers (2-1) will open Southeastern Conference play on the road against the Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at Davis Wade Stadium. Coach Orgeron stated that the Tigers couldn’t stop the Bulldogs in their season opening loss to Mississippi State, and it was embarrassing. Coach Orgeron stated that we can’t have the missed assignments we had last season and be successful.

Coach O stated that it would be very critical for the Tigers to get off to a good start and there is no room for error. Coach Orgeron also stated that he knew that going into last game and it’s the same for this game against the Bulldogs.

LSU’s Max Johnson threw five touchdown passes for 372 yards against Central Michigan and became the first quarterback in the last 15 years to have at least three passing touchdowns in his first five starts.

The Tigers are taking one game at a time and there’s a sense of urgency to get back to playing how they know they can play. Coach Orgeron also emphasized that he felt a different vibe with his team against Central Michigan and his guys went out there and performed at a high level, but there is still a ways to go.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
Jermaine Martinez Green, a 29-year-old trial assistant with the Orleans Parish District...
Man who fired shots inside Warehouse District condo before taking own life was Orleans DA’s office employee
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

Karr (0-0) vs. Curtis (0-0)
Karr vs. Curtis preview
Tiger Stadium
LSU announces 12 preverification sites to speed up entry into Tiger Stadium
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3)
Coach O says most Tigers healthy for UCLA
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz at their first scrimmage of fall camp.
Tulane’s new coordinators bring fresh perspective in fall camp