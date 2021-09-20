BBB Accredited Business
Overtime Podcast #253 - Panthers Dominate Saints in Carolina

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara adjusts his helmet before an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara adjusts his helmet before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

After a one-sided victory to open the season against Green Bay, the Saints were humbled in Week 2 against the Panthers. Offensively, they never found their rhythm and put up career-low numbers. Jameis Winston’s 26.9 passer rating is the worst of his career, which says a lot considering all of the interceptions he through in Tampa.

Alvin Kamara’s five yards rushing are the least he’s had in a full game since Week 2 of his rookie season in 2017. And the Saints’ 128 yards of total offense are the least in the Sean Payton era.

Sean Fazende on the offense struggling:

“The script flipped from one week to the next. It was almost a complete 180 from dominating the line of scrimmage, possessing the ball and converting on third down to doing none of that in the Week 2 loss to Carolina... The one thing that was non-negotiable was the offensive line. That had to be elite for you to be an elite team. Any dips in that and you’re just not good enough as an entire team to overcome that, your biggest strength. And you’re certainly not good enough to overcome that when you have a plethora of injuries.”

Chris Hagan on Carolina’s success blitzing:

“You’ve got a new center in. You’ve got a quarterback starting again for the first time in two years. You’ve got receivers that don’t necessarily threaten you down the field. I think it can create some problems, and that’s what we saw because you’re not afraid of leaving your guys on an island. Are you afraid of Marquez Callaway being a guy that’s going to torch you and make you pay for the blitz? There are not these big-play targets that can make you pay against the blitz.”

