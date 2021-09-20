BBB Accredited Business
Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school

Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was...
Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was weapons-related incident at the school with at least two victims.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating a shooting at a high school.

Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officers are on the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School.

Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was weapons-related incident at the school with at least two victims.

She did not have details about the severity of their injuries.

Police say students are being evacuated to the tennis courts, where parents can meet them.

Video from the scene showed parents on sidewalks talking on cellphones.

