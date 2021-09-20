St. Tammany deputies rescue Florida woman allegedly kidnapped to Covington by arrested boyfriend

COVINGTON (WVUE) - A Florida woman allegedly kidnapped at knifepoint by her boyfriend a week earlier was rescued Sunday (Sept. 19) by St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office deputies, the agency said.

Sheriff Randy Smith’s office said a concerned motorist called 911 on Sunday afternoon after she saw the woman in apparent distress in the backseat of a vehicle driving on Highway 190 in Covington. A short time later, deputies received an emergency call from the victim herself, who told them she had climbed out the window of the vehicle and fled after her boyfriend threatened to “kill her and dump her body on some dead-end street.”

The woman told authorities that her boyfriend -- identified as 40-year-old Jay Langford -- had kidnapped her at knifepoint on Sept. 11 from her home in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg in Florida’s Piniellas County. She said they had since been staying at a residence in Covington since arriving there Sept. 12. She told deputies Langford began beating and threatening her on Saturday (Sept. 18).

While en route to the Covington residence, deputies spotted Langford driving on Highway 1078. The sheriff’s office said Langford “sped off” after seeing the patrol car and led deputies on a brief high-speed pursuit before being taken into custody.

Langford was booked Sunday into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on single counts of domestic abuse battery, simple assault (domestic), illegal possession of Xanax and aggravated flight from an officer. It was not immediately known whether Florida authorities will seek to charge him with kidnapping or other offenses and seek his extradition.

The woman’s name and age were not disclosed by St. Tammany authorities.

