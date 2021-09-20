Strong cold front coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The timing could not be more perfect. Astronomical Fall begins on Wednesday and our meteorological Fall will kick in at the same time with a strong cold front. Tuesday will be our last hot and humid day for the foreseeable future with a chance for a few spotty storms.

The cold front arrives on Wednesday with low humidity and cooler temperatures. Highs into the weekend will be in the 70s and 80s. Lows will be in the 50s away from the lake and 60s on the immediate South Shore. No rain is expected into early next week.

The Tropical Atlantic is active with a couple of storms and waves but they are expected to stay away from our area.

