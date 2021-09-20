Zack: Fall front set to arrive by the middle of this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week will be the transition from our typical summer weather to the first true fall feel of the season.

First up is the summer part of the forecast which looks to stick around for your Monday and Tuesday. Unlike the weekend, I think the storms will be a bit more hit or miss today. I have rain coverage around 40% to start the week. Now highs will climb on us with the fewer storms out there, in fact we could hit the upper 80s today followed by maybe a 90 on Tuesday.

Everyone wants to know when is the front going to arrive? Well, it rolls in here on Wednesday morning with not much storm activity expected. The only real change you’ll notice with the frontal passage will be the northerly winds kicking in behind it. Wednesday could start with some clouds but then the sun returns and it looks to stick around right on through next weekend.

The temperatures will be the big story by the end of the week as highs fall back into the 70s and lows dip into the 50s and 60s. It wouldn’t surprise me if a North Shore location pulled off a 49 one morning during this stretch of cool weather. I fully expect the nice weather to last through next weekend.

All is quiet locally in the tropics. The Gulf will remain storm free over the next week. A few named storms reside over the Atlantic Basin but all of them are heading out to sea.

