Bruce: Last hot day as fall weather moves in on que to start the season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today is the final day this week with hot temperatures. Tomorrow is the start of fall and the rare occurrence of fall weather falling on the first day will happen. Get ready for a big push of cool air this fall season is on the way Tuesday night.

Technically, today is the last day of astronomical summer and it will certainly feel that way. Highs will climb to around 90 in most locations as a few storms pop by afternoon. Today’s rain coverage will be around 30 percent, so any storms out there will be spotty in nature.

Cold front is coming and is right on schedule for the start of fall. Get ready for chilly morning temps Thursday and Friday in the lower 50s north and 58-63° south. Highs with bright sun only in the mid to upper 70s. This will last into the early weekend, Can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/wyGxHuPrpT — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 21, 2021

Tonight, the cold front sweeps through, bringing with it a strong northerly breeze and a pleasant stretch of weather that looks to last through the upcoming weekend. We may start Wednesday off with some clouds before we transition to bright sun and that sun will dominate the forecast over the coming days. By Thursday and Friday, highs will struggle to make it out of the 70s with morning wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

There is no sign of any rain coming, even into early next week, after today’s rain chance. We are moving into our dry season, as October weather typically brings our driest conditions. The pattern certainly looks that way over the coming days.

The tropics are active with Peter, Rose and what will likely be Sam forming in the coming days. Each of these storms is heading out to sea with no future tropical concerns close in over the Gulf or Caribbean.

