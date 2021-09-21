BBB Accredited Business
Duncan: ‘Saints got humbled on Sunday’

By Jeff Duncan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL is a humbling league. And the New Orleans Saints got humbled on Sunday.

Ever have one of those bad days at the office?

Coffee spill. Computer crash. Parking ticket.

Well, that’s essentially what happened to the Saints in Charlotte.

It was ugly. Nothing went right. From the opening snap, the Saints looked overwhelmed, uninspired and underprepared.

Their 26-7 loss to the Panthers was the polar-opposite of the Week 1 win against the Packers.

Statistically speaking, it was the worst offensive effort of the Sean Payton tenure. And the defense, frankly, wasn’t a whole lot better.

Afterward, players and coaches made no excuses. They refused to acknowledge their eight missing starters and seven missing coaches. They insisted their three-week relocation to Dallas was a non-factor.

But me thinks they protest just a little too loudly.

Anyone who watched the game knows differently.

The Saints looked nothing like themselves.

It’s no coincidence that their fellow Ida exiles, the Tulane Green Wave, also hit the Ida Wall over the weekend.

These are extraordinary circumstances the Saints are dealing with.

The injuries.

The Covid-addled coaching staff.

The nomadic existence from Ida.

At some point, it’s simply too much to overcome.

And on Sunday, it all caught up to the Saints.

Louisianans unfortunately can relate. In these trying times, we’ve had a lot of

