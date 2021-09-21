Rapper JayDaYoungan arrested as accessory in Roseland Trail Ride Murder; Tangipahoa sheriff says

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A rapper who recently had a distribution deal with Atlantic Records and has 2.5 million followers on Instagram has been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred just over a year ago at a trail ride in Roseland, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Public Information Officer Dawn Panepinto said Javoris Scott, 23, a native of Bogalusa, was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail in Amite on Thurs., Sept. 16, and released on a bond set at $175,000 today. Scott was charged with accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, she said.

Scott is better known in the music world and online as JayDaYoungan, a rapper, singer, and recording artist.

Popular rapper JayDaYoungan was arrested this past Thursday in Louisiana on multiple charges.



He’s being charged for accessory to 2nd degree murder & obstruction of justice/evidence tampering. pic.twitter.com/TXEyW5doeB — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 20, 2021

Law enforcement provided few details on the role they believe Scott played during a violent event in August of 2020 that claimed the life of one victim and injured two more. Authorities say the altercation was the result of rival gang activity in the area.

Chief Jimmy Travis also said that the shooting on Aug. 8, 2020, occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Vernon Town Road. Gunmen fired into a crowd of about 100 people. As a result, Zion Hutcherson, 21, was killed, despite not being the intended target of the shooting.

Violence related to gangs and area rappers has been happening in recent months. In June, a 19-year-old Kentwood rapper was shot and killed during an ambush at a Bogalusa residence.

According to a Wikipedia page for the recording artist, Scott was arrested on charges of hitting a pregnant woman in Harris Country, Texas. The page also says that Scott was arrested in Georgia last October for punching and grabbing another woman.

The Miami Herald reported that he was arrested for drug charges in Gadsden County, Florida in 2019.

Related stories:

Trail Ride Homicide suspect arrested as Tangipahoa Parish gang activity comes to light

Tangipahoa rap music rivalry turns deadly; Kentwood teen shot and killed

Tangipahoa Parish names suspects arrested for home invasion; links arrests to gang activity

Authorities keeping ‘close eye’ on gang activity in Tangipahoa Parish after string of recent shootings

Gang member arrested on rape charge, Hammond police say

JayDaYoungan is known for the singles “23 Island”, “Elimination”, and “Opps”; which have totaled 170 million streams on Spotify.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.