Zack: The last hot day; fall front arriving tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s almost here, the first significant push of cool air this fall season is on the way later tonight but first we do have one more hot day to make it through.

Technically today is the last day of astronomical summer and it will certainly feel that way. Highs will climb to around 90 in most locations as a few storms pop by afternoon. Today’s rain coverage will be around 30% so any storms out there will be spotty in nature.

Tonight the cold front sweeps through bringing with it a strong northerly breeze and a pleasant stretch of weather that looks to last through the upcoming weekend. We may start Wednesday off with some clouds before we transition to bright sun and that sun will dominate the forecast over the coming days. By Thursday and Friday, highs will struggle to make it out of the 70s with morning wake up temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

No sign of any rain coming even into early next week after today’s rain chance. We are moving into our dry season as October weather typically brings our driest conditions. The pattern certainly looks that way over the coming days.

The tropics are active with Peter, Rose and what will likely be Sam forming in the coming days. All of these storms are heading out to sea with no future tropical concerns close in over the Gulf or Caribbean.

