BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: The last hot day; fall front arriving tonight

Highs will go from around 90 today to the upper 70s through the end of the week.
Next 7 days
Next 7 days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s almost here, the first significant push of cool air this fall season is on the way later tonight but first we do have one more hot day to make it through.

Technically today is the last day of astronomical summer and it will certainly feel that way. Highs will climb to around 90 in most locations as a few storms pop by afternoon. Today’s rain coverage will be around 30% so any storms out there will be spotty in nature.

Tonight the cold front sweeps through bringing with it a strong northerly breeze and a pleasant stretch of weather that looks to last through the upcoming weekend. We may start Wednesday off with some clouds before we transition to bright sun and that sun will dominate the forecast over the coming days. By Thursday and Friday, highs will struggle to make it out of the 70s with morning wake up temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

No sign of any rain coming even into early next week after today’s rain chance. We are moving into our dry season as October weather typically brings our driest conditions. The pattern certainly looks that way over the coming days.

The tropics are active with Peter, Rose and what will likely be Sam forming in the coming days. All of these storms are heading out to sea with no future tropical concerns close in over the Gulf or Caribbean.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
Jermaine Martinez Green, a 29-year-old trial assistant with the Orleans Parish District...
Man who fired shots inside Warehouse District condo before taking own life was Orleans DA’s office employee
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Incredible video shows massive storm surge into Frenier Landing in LaPlace
Incredible video shows massive storm surge flooding Frenier Landing in LaPlace

Latest News

Nightly weather update for Mon., Sept. 20 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Mon., Sept. 20 at 10 p.m.
Disaster food assistance is available to eligible households in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.
DSNAP phone issues solved; applications & interviews continue all week
Evening weather update for Mon., Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Mon., Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.
Fall begins Wednesday
Strong cold front coming