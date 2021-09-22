BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

High schoolers take party bus on field trip amid driver shortage

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A group of high school students in Massachusetts had to ride on a party bus complete with a stripper pole and neon lights during a recent field trip — an experience their teacher said highlights problems with the education system.

Jim Mayers, an 11th grade Advanced Placement language and composition teacher at the Brooke Charter School in Boston, said in the since-deleted tweet that the original charter bus had fallen through, Masslive.com reported Monday.

“It is a funny story, but there actually is a real bus shortage and it speaks to major flaws in our education system,” he said, adding that the field trip was a success.

He is now using the attention he’s getting because of the original tweet to urge people to better understand educational inequities and other problems facing the nation’s schools.

“I’m worried that there is too much attention being paid to the tweet itself, or simply the fact that it went viral, instead of attending to the many systemic issues that are facing not just my students, but students all across the country,” he wrote in a followup tweet.

For example, districts across the nation are struggling to hire enough drivers to shuttle kids to school, and some states have become creative, including Massachusetts, which is enlisting National Guard members to drive school transport vans.

His original tweet, he wrote, was just meant give his fellow teachers a laugh.

“If it’s gotten people to talk about the overall infrastructure of our education system, and the different ways schools are prioritized, then that’s good too,” he wrote.

He then urged readers to attend their next local school board meeting or read up on the topic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
Jermaine Martinez Green, a 29-year-old trial assistant with the Orleans Parish District...
Man who fired shots inside Warehouse District condo before taking own life was Orleans DA’s office employee
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

The crisis grows at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of Haitians hope to get into the United...
Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St....
Down syndrome issue at center of Missouri abortion law case
The hearing was called for the judge to consider whether the Boy Scouts’ explanation of a...
Judge begins key hearing on Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan
DSNAP Registration
Frustrations mount as long wait times, hang-ups plague DSNAP registration