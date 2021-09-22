LSU 2.5-point favorites over Mississippi State

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s season has been a so-so affair, but Vegas still thinks the Tigers can go into Starkville and pull out a victory.

The guys in the desert installed the Tigers as 2.5-point favorites over the Bulldogs.

Last season, Miss. State opened their 2020 season by disposing of LSU, 44-34.

LSU has been the favorite in all four games this season. The Purple and Gold are 1-2 against the spread, and 2-1 overall.

The only cover of the season for LSU, their home win over Central Michigan.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 overall, but 1-2 against the spread. State is 2-0 at home, and 1-1 against the number in Starkville.

