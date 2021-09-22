LSU kicker Cade York signs endorsement deal with Velveeta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior kicker Cade York has signed an endorsement deal with Velveeta as part of a marketing campaign for it’s “Queso Contract” contest.

York, who Velveeta calls “the king of clutch,” has been perfect on all four of his field goal (FG) attempts through LSU’s first three games of the 2021 season.

York broke the record twice on Sept. 11 during LSU’s victory over McNeese for the longest FG made in Tiger Stadium with a a 55-yarder in the second quarter and a 56-yarder in the fourth quarter.

He has also made all 13 of his point after touchdown (PAT) attempts.

His FG percentage in 2020 was 85.7% and 77.8% during the National Championship 2019 season. York famously made a 57-yard game winning field goal to lift LSU past Florida in Gainesville, Fla. on Dec. 12, 2020.

LSU kicker Cade York has signed an endorsement deal with Velveeta. (Aaron Foster | Getty Images)

“Just like the Velvetta brand, Cade delivers when it matters most. So, we’ve made the bold move of signing Cade to the creamiest deal of all time: The Queso Contract,” the company says on its contest page.

Contestants “co-sign” the “Queso Contract” by registering for the contest online. The company says every time York attempts a field goal of 50 yards or more, contestants will win a prize.

One lucky contestant will in the “Queso Grande” prize, which includes the ingredients to make queso “all season long” - 12 loafs of Velveeta, 12 cans of Rotel, a custom Queso Grande bowl, and a Queso Cade Jersey.

Hundreds of contestants will win the “Queso Pequeno” prize, which is enough ingredients to make their own bowl of queso.

The company did not disclose how much York’s contract is worth.

Fans can enter the contest by clicking here .

