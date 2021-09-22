BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU kicker Cade York signs endorsement deal with Velveeta

LSU junior kicker Cade York has signed an endorsement deal with Velveeta.
LSU junior kicker Cade York has signed an endorsement deal with Velveeta.(LSU/Velveeta)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior kicker Cade York has signed an endorsement deal with Velveeta as part of a marketing campaign for it’s “Queso Contract” contest.

York, who Velveeta calls “the king of clutch,” has been perfect on all four of his field goal (FG) attempts through LSU’s first three games of the 2021 season.

York broke the record twice on Sept. 11 during LSU’s victory over McNeese for the longest FG made in Tiger Stadium with a a 55-yarder in the second quarter and a 56-yarder in the fourth quarter.

He has also made all 13 of his point after touchdown (PAT) attempts.

RELATED: LSU announces 2022 football schedule

His FG percentage in 2020 was 85.7% and 77.8% during the National Championship 2019 season. York famously made a 57-yard game winning field goal to lift LSU past Florida in Gainesville, Fla. on Dec. 12, 2020.

LSU kicker Cade York has signed an endorsement deal with Velveeta.
LSU kicker Cade York has signed an endorsement deal with Velveeta.(Aaron Foster | Getty Images)

“Just like the Velvetta brand, Cade delivers when it matters most. So, we’ve made the bold move of signing Cade to the creamiest deal of all time: The Queso Contract,” the company says on its contest page.

RELATED: LSU vs. Auburn will kickoff in primetime

Contestants “co-sign” the “Queso Contract” by registering for the contest online. The company says every time York attempts a field goal of 50 yards or more, contestants will win a prize.

One lucky contestant will in the “Queso Grande” prize, which includes the ingredients to make queso “all season long” - 12 loafs of Velveeta, 12 cans of Rotel, a custom Queso Grande bowl, and a Queso Cade Jersey.

RELATED: LSU DE Andre Anthony suffers season-ending knee injury

Hundreds of contestants will win the “Queso Pequeno” prize, which is enough ingredients to make their own bowl of queso.

The company did not disclose how much York’s contract is worth.

Fans can enter the contest by clicking here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Jermaine Martinez Green, a 29-year-old trial assistant with the Orleans Parish District...
Man who fired shots inside Warehouse District condo before taking own life was Orleans DA’s office employee
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

Karr (0-0) vs. Curtis (0-0)
Karr vs. Curtis preview
Tiger Stadium
LSU announces 12 preverification sites to speed up entry into Tiger Stadium
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3)
Coach O says most Tigers healthy for UCLA
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz at their first scrimmage of fall camp.
Tulane’s new coordinators bring fresh perspective in fall camp