No current timeline set for reopening of I-10 eastbound left lane, DOTD says

An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 East in St. Charles Parish, forcing I-10 East to close.
An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 East in St. Charles Parish, forcing I-10 East to close. CREDIT: Jami Bolin
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Currently, there is no timeline on when the I-10 eastbound left lane will reopen, according to a release Tuesday night from DOTD.

That section of the roadway is currently closed for emergency repairs as a result of the massive automobile fire that erupted on Monday from an 18-wheeler crash.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the eastbound left lane on the I-10 Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge at milepost 218 near I-310 south in St. Charles Parish will remain closed until the damage is repaired.

Trucks traveling I-10 eastbound to New Orleans should take I-12 either in Baton Rouge or at I-55 north in LaPlace because truck traffic is closed at this location. All through traffic is advised not to use US 61 because of the need for Hurricane Ida response.

