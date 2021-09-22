Saints 3-point underdogs at New England

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All the positive momentum in Week 1, deteriorated in Week 2 after the Saints suffered a beatdown at the hands of Carolina.

Las Vegas took notice of the up-and-down Saints, installing the Black and Gold as 3-point underdogs at New England.

The Saints are 1-1 overall, and 1-1 against the spread in 2021.

The Patriots crushed the Jets in Week 2, 25-6. New England is also 1-1 overall, and 1-1 against the spread.

New England’s only loss of the season was suffered at home against Miami, 17-16.

