Saints 3-point underdogs at New England
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All the positive momentum in Week 1, deteriorated in Week 2 after the Saints suffered a beatdown at the hands of Carolina.
Las Vegas took notice of the up-and-down Saints, installing the Black and Gold as 3-point underdogs at New England.
The Saints are 1-1 overall, and 1-1 against the spread in 2021.
The Patriots crushed the Jets in Week 2, 25-6. New England is also 1-1 overall, and 1-1 against the spread.
New England’s only loss of the season was suffered at home against Miami, 17-16.
