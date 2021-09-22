SHERIFF: Teen was driving drunk when car crashed, killing 2 on Guste Island Road

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The driver of a car that crashed and killed two teens near Madisonville has been arrested, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the 16-year-old girl will be booked on several charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide, DUI, DWI, reckless operation, and possession of schedule II and IV drugs.

The crash happened on Guste Island Road near Madisonville on Aug. 4. Deputies say a 2019 white Honda Civic was speeding shortly after midnight when it ran off the road, struck two trees, a utility box, and two signs.

Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville, La. (WVUE FOX 8)

Four 16-year-old girls were in the car.

Chloe Shartle, of Covington, and Makayla Bonura, of Madisonville, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the fourth passenger were transported to the hospital with injuries.

“Without her, our lives are forever changed,” a relative of Shartle posted on Facebook. “She’s dancing in heaven with her Pappy and meeting her great grandmother for the first time.”

