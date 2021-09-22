BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

SHERIFF: Teen was driving drunk when car crashed, killing 2 on Guste Island Road

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The driver of a car that crashed and killed two teens near Madisonville has been arrested, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the 16-year-old girl will be booked on several charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide, DUI, DWI, reckless operation, and possession of schedule II and IV drugs.

The crash happened on Guste Island Road near Madisonville on Aug. 4. Deputies say a 2019 white Honda Civic was speeding shortly after midnight when it ran off the road, struck two trees, a utility box, and two signs.

Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville, La.(WVUE FOX 8)

Four 16-year-old girls were in the car.

Chloe Shartle, of Covington, and Makayla Bonura, of Madisonville, were pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified

The driver and the fourth passenger were transported to the hospital with injuries.

“Without her, our lives are forever changed,” a relative of Shartle posted on Facebook. “She’s dancing in heaven with her Pappy and meeting her great grandmother for the first time.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
Jermaine Martinez Green, a 29-year-old trial assistant with the Orleans Parish District...
Man who fired shots inside Warehouse District condo before taking own life was Orleans DA’s office employee
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

Tulane Dr Dang
Tulane University School of Medicine - Dr. Dang: Radiation Oncology
Tracking the Science: Evaluating Hurricane Ida's strength for Wednesday, Sept. 22
Tracking the Science: Evaluating Hurricane Ida's strength for Wednesday, Sept. 22
Sevier County will soon become home to the first Buc-ee’s “Big Store” in the country.
Sevierville Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’ groundbreaking set for Friday
DSNAP Registration
Frustrations mount as long wait times, hang-ups plague DSNAP registration