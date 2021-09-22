BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

United Airlines says 97% of US employees have been vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - United Airlines says more than 97% of its U.S.-based employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 now that there is less than a week before a deadline to get the shots or get fired.

The airline said Wednesday that the new figure does not include a “small number” of employees who are seeking a medical or religious exemption from vaccination.

“Vaccine requirements work,” United said in a memo to employees.

The airline said last month that up to 90% of pilots and nearly 80% of flight attendants were vaccinated, but it did not give a companywide figure at the time.

United said it will start termination proceedings against unvaccinated employees as soon as next Tuesday.

The airline is among a small group of companies that announced they would require vaccinations even before Sept. 9, when President Joe Biden issued an executive order directing employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations or weekly testing for the virus.

Last month, United set a deadline of Sept. 27 – next Monday -- for its 67,000 U.S.-based employees to get vaccinated or face termination. However, employees who apply unsuccessfully for an exemption could get more time. They will have five weeks after their denial to get vaccinated.

Chicago-based United declined to give a precise figure for how many workers have asked for an exemption and whether any requests have been granted.

Employees who win an exemption will be placed on leave beginning Oct. 2. Some could come back if they wear masks and are tested weekly, although the timing of their return is uncertain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Jermaine Martinez Green, a 29-year-old trial assistant with the Orleans Parish District...
Man who fired shots inside Warehouse District condo before taking own life was Orleans DA’s office employee
DSNAP Registration
DSNAP registration opens for families impacted by Hurricane Ida
DSNAP offered
DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

In the 10 least vaccinated states, the COVID-19 death rate was four times higher last week than...
Daily COVID deaths top 2,000 a day
Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept....
Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise
Convicted killer Kenneth Gleason found dead at Angola days after transfer
Convicted killer Kenneth Gleason found dead at Angola days after transfer
People line outside Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East seeking federal assistance for past-due...
Leaders extend Joe Brown Park rental, utility assistances to accommodate need
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine