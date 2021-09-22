Zack: First front of fall arrives just in time

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The long-awaited fall front is sweeping through the region this morning, setting the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather over the coming days.

Our transition to fall weather will happen through the day Wednesday. A strong northerly breeze is developing as the front pushes farther offshore. There will be some periods of clouds to start the day, but by afternoon bright sun will start to dominate. Today’s high will be right around 80.

The next few days look absolutely fabulous. Sunny skies and dry conditions will make for perfect weather to enjoy the outdoors. Morning temperatures will start in the 50s on the North Shore, with 60s expected south of the lake. By the afternoons, our highs will struggle to get out of the 70s.

Come this weekend, there will be some moderation in temperatures, as highs inch back up into the low 80s. Even though the afternoons will get a bit warmer, the nights will remain cool with low humidity remaining in place. Over the next seven days, we look to remain dry.

Taking a look out over the tropics, the Atlantic remains active with multiple named storms and disturbances to monitor. Thankfully, none of these areas of interest are a concern for the Caribbean or Gulf at this time. The next name on the list is Sam and a tropical wave halfway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles is likely to get that name over the coming days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.