Bruce: First full day of fall looks and feels like it

Feels great out there
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today is the first full day of fall and it certainly looks and feels like it. Bright sunshine, cool morning temperatures and chilly mornings. Dew points dropped in theupper 40s to lower 50s in most areas. Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures with lows in the low 50s north shore and lower 60s south. Highs will be in the upper 70s as opposed to the normal high to date of 87°. in the upper 70s. Mostly dry conditions will continue into the weekend.

The tropics remain busy as Sam forms in the Atlantic. It is expected to reach hurricane strength and possibly effect the islands, but should turn north well east of the mainland United States.

