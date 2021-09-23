Bruce: First full day of fall looks and feels like it

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today is the first full day of fall and it certainly looks and feels like it. Bright sunshine, cool morning temperatures and chilly mornings. Dew points dropped in theupper 40s to lower 50s in most areas. Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures with lows in the low 50s north shore and lower 60s south. Highs will be in the upper 70s as opposed to the normal high to date of 87°. in the upper 70s. Mostly dry conditions will continue into the weekend.

Bruce: Not a cloud in the sky. The fall front has washed all of the clouds and moisture in the Gulf. More is on the way as we head into the weekend. Sunny skies, cool mornings and mild to warm afternoons. We needed this break! Enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/RHdilqBald — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 23, 2021

The tropics remain busy as Sam forms in the Atlantic. It is expected to reach hurricane strength and possibly effect the islands, but should turn north well east of the mainland United States.

