CB Derek Stingley Jr. ‘very questionable’ for Saturday’s game vs. Miss. State, Orgeron says

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet and Nick Gremillion
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is “very questionable” for Saturday’s SEC opener against Mississippi State, head football coach Ed Orgeron said after the team’s afternoon practice on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Orgeron told reporters Stingley tweaked a previous injury from fall training camp.

RELATED STORIES:

Stingley played in all of LSU’s first three games of the 2021 season, recording six individual tackles.

LSU is scheduled to kickoff against Mississippi State at 11 a.m. in Starkville, Miss.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

